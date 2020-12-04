 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of Dec. 7-12
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Dec. 7-12

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Pulled pork on a bun, three-bean salad, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Tuesday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches.

Wednesday -- Hamburger on a bun, chips, relish sticks and tropical fruit.

Thursday -- Chicken a la King, coleslaw and apple.

Friday -- Baked cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables and cherries.

Saturday -- Spaghetti bake, asparagus tips, breadstick and fruit Jell-O.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News