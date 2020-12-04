Senior menus for week of Dec. 7-12

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Pulled pork on a bun, three-bean salad, Rice Krispie treat and pears.
Tuesday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches.
Wednesday -- Hamburger on a bun, chips, relish sticks and tropical fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken a la King, coleslaw and apple.
Friday -- Baked cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables and cherries.
Saturday -- Spaghetti bake, asparagus tips, breadstick and fruit Jell-O.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
