Senior menus for week of Dec. 6-10

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Beef and broccoli, rice, crab Rangoon, fortune cookie and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Beef and bean taco salad, tortilla chips and fruit juice.
Wednesday -- Chicken salad on a croissant, broccoli cheese soup, beets and melon mix.
Thursday -- Tater tot casserole, carrots, roll and melon mix.
Friday -- Pancakes with syrup, hard-boiled egg, turkey sausage links, tomato juice and tropical fruit. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1 percent milk, margarine or butter. Condiments and dressing are available for sandwiches and salads.