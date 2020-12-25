 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Dec. 28-Jan. 2
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Shredded pork, mixed vegetables and mangos.

Tuesday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. The low-sodium alternative available is a hamburger patty.

Wednesday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and fruit Jell-O.

Thursday -- Beef and broccoli, rice, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Friday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Saturday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.

