Senior menus for week of Dec. 28-Jan. 2

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Shredded pork, mixed vegetables and mangos.
Tuesday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. The low-sodium alternative available is a hamburger patty.
Wednesday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and fruit Jell-O.
Thursday -- Beef and broccoli, rice, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
Friday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Saturday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.