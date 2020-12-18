Senior menus for week of Dec. 21-26

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Turkey slice with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, roll and tropical fruit.
Tuesday -- Barbecue chicken breast on bun, fries, peas, carrots and raspberries.
Wednesday -- Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, roll and cherries.
Thursday -- Roast beef slice with gravy, loaded mashed potatoes, garlic and butter mushrooms, spinach salad, cornbread and peanut butter delight.
Friday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the Christmas holiday.
Saturday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the Christmas holiday.
