Senior menus for week of Dec. 21-26
Senior menus for week of Dec. 21-26

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Turkey slice with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, roll and tropical fruit.

Tuesday -- Barbecue chicken breast on bun, fries, peas, carrots and raspberries.

Wednesday -- Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, roll and cherries.

Thursday -- Roast beef slice with gravy, loaded mashed potatoes, garlic and butter mushrooms, spinach salad, cornbread and peanut butter delight. 

Friday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the Christmas holiday.

Saturday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for the Christmas holiday.

