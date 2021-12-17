Senior menus for week of Dec. 20-24

Standard
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.
Menus are subject to change. All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1 percent milk, margarine or butter. Condiments and dressing are available for sandwiches and salads.
For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.
Monday -- Sliced roast beef, Brussels sprouts, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, pecan pie and fruit Jell-O.
Tuesday -- Creamed chicken over a biscuit, asparagus tips and apple.
Wednesday -- Corn dog, coleslaw, muffin and tropical fruit.
Thursday -- Tuna noodle casserole, Antigua vegetables, raisin bread and apricots.
Friday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Christmas holiday.
Holiday meals
Holiday meals will be served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Center, and 10 a.m. at the Asian Center. Suggested contribution is $6 for those age 60 and over; $9 for age 59 and under. Limited transportation is available within senior center boundaries for age 60 and over for a suggested contribution of $4.
The menu includes sliced roast beef, Brussels sprouts, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, fruit Jell-O and pecan pie.
Aging Partners invites mature adults and the public to holiday meals Dec. 20-23 at senior centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Reservations are required by calling the senior center by noon at least two days in advance. The schedule is as follows:
Dec. 20
* Belmont Senior Center in the Belmont Recreation Center. Reservations: 402-441-7990.
* Downtown Senior Center. Reservations: 402-441-7154.
* Firth Senior Center in the Firth Community Center. Reservations: 402-416-7693.
* Lake Street Senior Center in St. James United Methodist Church. Reservations: 402-441-7157.
* Northeast Senior Center. Reservations: 402-441-7151.
Dec. 21
* Bennet Senior Center in American Legion Hall. Reservations: 402-416-7693.
Dec. 22
* Asian Senior Center in the Asian Community and Cultural Center. Reservations: 402-477-3446.
* Hickman Senior Center in the Hickman Community Center. Reservations: call 402-416-7693.
Dec. 23
* Bennet Senior Center in the American Legion Hall. Reservations: 402-416-7693.