Senior menus for week of Dec. 14-19
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Ham slice, sweet potatoes, mushroom salad, roll and melon chunks. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

Tuesday -- Sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, raisin bread and fresh fruit.

Wednesday -- Chicken salad on a bun, potato soup, crackers, baby carrots and berry cup. 

Thursday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antiqua vegetables, whole wheat roll and cherries.

Friday -- Cheesy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, bread and pineapple.

Saturday -- Corn dog, spinach salad, chips and orange. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

