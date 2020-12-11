Senior menus for week of Dec. 14-19

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Ham slice, sweet potatoes, mushroom salad, roll and melon chunks. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Tuesday -- Sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, raisin bread and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Chicken salad on a bun, potato soup, crackers, baby carrots and berry cup.
Thursday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antiqua vegetables, whole wheat roll and cherries.
Friday -- Cheesy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, bread and pineapple.
Saturday -- Corn dog, spinach salad, chips and orange. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
