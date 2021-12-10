Senior menus for week of Dec. 13-17

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Standard

Monday -- Tilapia with tartar sauce, wild rice, peas, bread slice and mangos.

Tuesday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potatoes, carrots, roll and pears.

Wednesday -- Mexican chicken casserole, refried beans, salad, tortilla chips with salsa and grapes.

Thursday -- Turkey slice with gravy, twice baked potatoes, roll and mixed berries.

Friday -- Pork tacos, lettuce salad, Spanish rice, cookie and pineapple.

The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1 percent milk, margarine or butter. Condiments and dressing are available for sandwiches and salads. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over. Holiday suggested meal contributions are $6, age 60 and over; $9, 59 and under.