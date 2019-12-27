Senior menus for week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Cod, peas and carrots, potato salad, whole wheat bread and orange.
Tuesday -- Meatball sub, macaroni salad, roasted vegetables, banana flip and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Thursday -- Tortellini with red sauce, meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad, cobbler and fruit.
Friday -- Fried chicken, sweet potato tots, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pears.
Lite choice
Monday -- Ham sandwich, relish sticks and fruit.
Tuesday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, sweet trail mix and pear.
Thursday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black eyed pea salad, roll and strawberry apple sauce.
Friday -- Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll and mango.