Senior menus for week of: Aug. 9-13

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken breast, macaroni 'n cheese, lima beans, dinner roll, cookie and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Barbecue chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears.
Wednesday -- Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Thursday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, carrots, roll and tropical fruit.
Friday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and oranges. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.