Senior menus for week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Senior menus for week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Swedish meatballs, Antigua vegetables, rice and peaches.

Tuesday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8 juice.  

Wednesday -- Hot dog on bun, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. Low sodium alternative available is chicken breast. 

Thursday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces.

Friday -- Shrimp scampi, bowtie pasta, roll, carrots and grapes. 

