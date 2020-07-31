Senior menus for week of Aug. 3-7

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Pot roast, carrots, onion, whole wheat bread and pear.
Wednesday -- Pancake, sausage, cottage cheese, mixed fruit and tomato juice.
Thursday -- Grilled chicken salad, Focaccia roll, poke cake and strawberries.
Friday -- Pasta e Fagioli soup, breadstick and mango.
