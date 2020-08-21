Senior menus for week of Aug. 24-28

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Mexican pizza, breadstick, salad and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday -- Chicken à la King, vegetables, biscuit, pudding and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, breadstick, three-bean salad and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and mixed berries.
Friday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread, cookie and fruit.
