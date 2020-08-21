 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of Aug. 24-28
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Aug. 24-28

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Mexican pizza, breadstick, salad and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday -- Chicken à la King, vegetables, biscuit, pudding and fresh fruit.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, breadstick, three-bean salad and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and mixed berries.

Friday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread, cookie and fruit.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News