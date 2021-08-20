Senior menus for week of: Aug. 23-27

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Cheeseburger, sweet potato tots, peas and carrots, and grapes.
Tuesday -- Pancakes, turkey sausage link, beets and melon chunks. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Wednesday -- Half-turkey and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches.
Friday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll and fruit Jell-O. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.