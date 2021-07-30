 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of: Aug. 2-6
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Monday -- Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, celery sticks, chips and grape juice.

Tuesday -- Chicken tenders, three-bean salad, roll and apple.

Wednesday -- Half-tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, crackers and mangos.

Thursday -- Tortellini chili, cornbread, peas and tropical fruit.

Friday -- Fiestada on a whole wheat crust, salad and pears. 

