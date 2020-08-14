You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of Aug. 17-21
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Aug. 17-21

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Roasted chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, wax beans, roll and grapes.

Tuesday -- Hot dog, mac n’ cheese, relish sticks and grape salad. Low sodium alternative is hamburger patty.

Wednesday -- Pork roast with gravy, beets, mashed potatoes, bread and fruit Jell-O.

Thursday -- Soft shell taco, lettuce salad and peaches.

Friday -- Tuna sandwich, chips, pineapple and V8 juice.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News