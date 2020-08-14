Senior menus for week of Aug. 17-21

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Roasted chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, wax beans, roll and grapes.
Tuesday -- Hot dog, mac n’ cheese, relish sticks and grape salad. Low sodium alternative is hamburger patty.
Wednesday -- Pork roast with gravy, beets, mashed potatoes, bread and fruit Jell-O.
Thursday -- Soft shell taco, lettuce salad and peaches.
Friday -- Tuna sandwich, chips, pineapple and V8 juice.
