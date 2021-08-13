 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of: Aug. 16-20
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Standard

Monday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches. 

Tuesday -- Mini-corndogs, fries, celery sticks, apple sauce and roll. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

Wednesday -- Tuna noodle casserole, salad, roll and fresh fruit. 

Thursday -- Chicken taco with onions and peppers, rice and fruit cocktail. 

Friday -- Egg salad sandwich on a croissant, chicken noodle soup, asparagus and fruit juice. 

