Senior menus for week of Aug. 10-14

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Tilapia, rice, Tuscan vegetables and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Deluxe hamburger, fries, strawberry delight and orange.
Wednesday -- Shrimp scampi, spinach salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit salad.
Thursday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, rice, corn and fruit salad.
Friday -- Deluxe chicken sandwich, tater tots and mixed frozen fresh fruit.
