Senior menus for week of April 6-10

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and pineapple.
Tuesday -- Taco salad, chips, applesauce and banana bar.
Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken sandwich, tater tots and mixed frozen fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken stir-fry, egg roll, Mandarin oranges and fortune cookie.
Friday -- Pot roast with carrots, potatoes and onions, whole wheat bread and pear.
