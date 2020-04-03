You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of April 6-10
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and pineapple.

Tuesday -- Taco salad, chips, applesauce and banana bar. 

Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken sandwich, tater tots and mixed frozen fruit.

Thursday -- Chicken stir-fry, egg roll, Mandarin oranges and fortune cookie.

Friday -- Pot roast with carrots, potatoes and onions, whole wheat bread and pear.

