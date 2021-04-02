 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of April 5-10
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Half tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, crackers and mangos.

Tuesday -- Tortellini chili, peas, cornbread and tropical fruit.

Wednesday -- Tostada on a whole wheat crust, salad and pears.

Thursday -- Lemon pepper tilapia, hushpuppies, mixed vegetables and pineapple.

Friday -- Chicken breast, mac and cheese, lima beans, dinner roll, cookie and fresh fruit.

Saturday -- Barbecue chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

