Senior menus for week of April 5-10

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Half tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, crackers and mangos.
Tuesday -- Tortellini chili, peas, cornbread and tropical fruit.
Wednesday -- Tostada on a whole wheat crust, salad and pears.
Thursday -- Lemon pepper tilapia, hushpuppies, mixed vegetables and pineapple.
Friday -- Chicken breast, mac and cheese, lima beans, dinner roll, cookie and fresh fruit.
Saturday -- Barbecue chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)