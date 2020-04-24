You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of April 27-May 1
Senior menus for week of April 27-May 1

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Soft shell beef taco, salad, peanut butter pie and peaches.  

Tuesday -- Half tuna sandwich, tomato soup, cauliflower, pineapple and cobbler.

Wednesday -- Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, honey roasted carrots, roll and blueberries.

Thursday -- Mexican pizza, salad, breadstick and fruit cocktail.

Friday -- Chicken a la King, biscuit, pudding and banana.

