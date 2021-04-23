Senior menus for week of April 26-May 1

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit. The sodium alternative available for the month of April is a hamburger patty.
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches.
Wednesday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll and fruit Jell-O.
Thursday -- Chili cheese turkey dog, chips, waxed beans and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Chicken Kiev, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and pineapple.
Saturday -- Lasagna, breadstick, Antigua vegetables and apricots.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)