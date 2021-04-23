 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of April 26-May 1
  Updated
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit. The sodium alternative available for the month of April is a hamburger patty.

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches.

Wednesday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll and fruit Jell-O. 

Thursday -- Chili cheese turkey dog, chips, waxed beans and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Chicken Kiev, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and pineapple.

Saturday -- Lasagna, breadstick, Antigua vegetables and apricots.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

