Senior menus for week of April 20-24
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, corn, rice and fruit salad.

Tuesday -- Half ham sandwich, potato soup, crackers and grapefruit.

Wednesday -- Meatball sub, lima beans, cranberries, blueberries, and cookie pudding cup.

Thursday -- Roasted chicken, roasted redskin potatoes, wax beans, roll and grapes

Friday -- Pork roast with gravy, asparagus, mashed potatoes and fruited Jell-O.

