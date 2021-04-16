Senior menus for week of April 19-24

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Tuna noodle casserole, salad, roll and fruit.
Tuesday -- Chicken taco with onions and peppers, rice and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday -- Cheeseburger, sweet potato tots, peas and carrots, and grapes.
Thursday -- Chicken alfredo, breadstick, mixed vegetables and pears.
Friday -- Egg salad on croissant, chicken noodle soup, asparagus and fruit juice.
Saturday -- Pancakes, turkey sausage link, beets and melon chunks.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)