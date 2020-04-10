Senior menus for week of April 13-17

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Grilled chicken salad, focaccia roll, poke cake and strawberries.
Tuesday -- Pasta e fagioli soup, breadstick and mango.
Wednesday -- Pork tacos, Pico de gallo, side salad and apple.
Thursday -- Tilapia, rice, Tuscan vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Deluxe hamburger, fries, strawberry delight and orange.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!