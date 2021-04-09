Senior menus for week of April 12-17

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Half turkey and cheese, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, carrots, roll and tropical fruit.
Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, three-bean salad, roll and apple.
Thursday -- Sloppy Joes, green beans, chips and fruit juice.
Friday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches.
Saturday -- Mini corndogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple sauce. The low-sodium alternative available is a hamburger patty.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)