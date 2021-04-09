 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of April 12-17
0 comments

Senior menus for week of April 12-17

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday --  Half turkey and cheese, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, carrots, roll and tropical fruit.

Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, three-bean salad, roll and apple.

Thursday -- Sloppy Joes, green beans, chips and fruit juice.

Friday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches.

Saturday -- Mini corndogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple sauce. The low-sodium alternative available is a hamburger patty.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News