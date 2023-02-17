Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; the exception is noon at the Belmont Senior Center.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Washington Street Center, 2225 Washington St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% milk and margarine or butter with bread items. Condiments and dressing are served with sandwiches and salads.

Monday — Aging Partners offices and all senior centers will be closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Tuesday — Ham slice or low-sodium chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, brussels sprouts, roll, fruit juice and fruit cobbler.

Wednesday — Seafood chowder, crackers, corn and grapes.

Thursday — French dip sandwich, chips, broccoli salad and mixed fruit.

Friday — Sloppy joe, potato salad, spinach salad and fruit.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.