Senator Floyd P. Vrtiska

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years Doris (Wagner) Vrtiska. He leaves to mourn; daughters, Dr. Terri Vrtiska and son-in-law Bernie Swenson, Rochester, MN; Lori (Vrtiska) Seibel and son-in-law Bryan, Lincoln; son, Kim Vrtiska and daughter-in-law Kris, Falls City. Grandchildren, Baylee Vrtiska, Trey Seibel (Anna), Rudy Vrtiska (special friend - Reagan Ruffner), Thea Seibel and Joseph Vrtiska, and extended family and a host of friends.

Services for Floyd will occur on Sunday, September 20, beginning with a viewing from 2 to 4 PM at the Table Rock Methodist Church. Family and friends are then invited to join Floyd's final journey home in a car processional led by the Table Rock Fire Department. The processional will begin at the Table Rock Methodist Church at 4:15 PM and travel by meaningful places in Floyd's life leading to his final resting place at the Table Rock cemetery where a Celebration of Life will begin at 5 PM with Pastor Dorothy Smith officiating. The family kindly requests social distancing and masks throughout the service. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.