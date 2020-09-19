Senator Floyd P. Vrtiska

Floyd received awards too numerous to mention but most recently received the Peru State College (PSC) Distinguished Service Award in 2018. He was deeply honored by the dedication of a Vrtiska Addition to PSC's Hoyt Science Building.

Floyd loved representing District 1 in the unicameral Legislature for 12 years as a Nebraska State Senator. He worked hard at the State Capitol, but his greatest satisfaction was traveling the district to visit with constituents, attend soup suppers and pancake feeds, and drive his Mustang convertible through county fair parades. Floyd perfected the art of conversation with young and old alike.

Floyd filled up his 93+ years to the brim. He worked hard, relied on his strong Christian faith, and loved his family deeply. His children honored him with daily phone calls and visits in which he never failed to express his thanks. He was kind, determined, talking about the upcoming harvest, reading the newspaper, and telling stories until his last day. He was so happy to take a ride to Table Rock just a few weeks before his passing. He said about that final ride, “The corn sure looks good this year.”