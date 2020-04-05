Sean Michael Cover
Sean Michael Cover

Sean Michael Cover

October 2, 1975 - March 28, 2020

Sean Michael Cover, 44, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away March 28, 2020. Born October 2, 1975, to Michael and Susan (Everson) Cover. Sean worked at the family business Havelock Furniture for 23 years. He was an avid Husker football fan, loved playing golf, and more than anything else adored his children Maddie & Zach.

He is survived by his mother Susan Cover, children Madelyn & Zachary Cover, sister Stacey (Chad) Doehring, nieces & nephews Taylor & Brandon Grendell, Morgan & Ian Doehring. Preceded in death by dad Michael Cover, maternal grandparents Mel "Boppie" & Norma Everson, and paternal grandmother Miriam Cover.

Public graveside service with Covid 19 precautions Tuesday April 7th 10:30am at Wyuka Cemetery. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Family requests that guests wear Husker Apparel to service. Memorials to family for a later designation.

