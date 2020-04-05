× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 2, 1975 - March 28, 2020

Sean Michael Cover, 44, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away March 28, 2020. Born October 2, 1975, to Michael and Susan (Everson) Cover. Sean worked at the family business Havelock Furniture for 23 years. He was an avid Husker football fan, loved playing golf, and more than anything else adored his children Maddie & Zach.

He is survived by his mother Susan Cover, children Madelyn & Zachary Cover, sister Stacey (Chad) Doehring, nieces & nephews Taylor & Brandon Grendell, Morgan & Ian Doehring. Preceded in death by dad Michael Cover, maternal grandparents Mel "Boppie" & Norma Everson, and paternal grandmother Miriam Cover.

Public graveside service with Covid 19 precautions Tuesday April 7th 10:30am at Wyuka Cemetery. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Family requests that guests wear Husker Apparel to service. Memorials to family for a later designation.

To send flowers to the family of Sean Cover , please visit Tribute Store.