Scott William Griffith

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Survived by wife Kimberly; sons, Nicholas (Kayla) and Erik; parents William & Kathleen Griffith; brother Wade (Sharman) Griffith; grandfather Harold Sauth; nieces & nephews, Tate Spreier, Caitlin & Conner Griffith; aunts Patricia Kinney & Robin Pearson; brother-in-law Chris (Jodi) Spreier. Preceded in death by sister Tori Griffith; grandparents, Ruth Sauth, Laurence & Evelyn Pollard; parents-in-law George & CloeAnn Spreier. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to family. aspenaftercare.com