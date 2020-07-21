Scott L. Dietrick, 67, of Lincoln passed away on July 19, 2020. Born August 10, 1952 to Joseph and Wilma (Bertram) Dietrick in Lincoln, NE. He worked as a Stationary Engineer and Boiler Operator on the UNL East Campus Power Plant and for Goodyear. He was a member of First Christian Church serving as an Elder. United State Navy veteran who served on the USS Duluth an LPD6 and helped with the evacuation of Saigon. Member of American Legion Post #3, East Lincoln Masonic Lodge 210, and a past Master of Lodge 210, Scottish Rite Valley of Lincoln, Royal Arch Chapter 64, OES Temple Chapter 71, Sesostris Shrine. One of his greatest joys in life was working as a Road Runner with the Shrine taking many children to the Minneapolis and St. Louis Hospitals.