August 10, 1952 - July 19, 2020
Scott L. Dietrick, 67, of Lincoln passed away on July 19, 2020. Born August 10, 1952 to Joseph and Wilma (Bertram) Dietrick in Lincoln, NE. He worked as a Stationary Engineer and Boiler Operator on the UNL East Campus Power Plant and for Goodyear. He was a member of First Christian Church serving as an Elder. United State Navy veteran who served on the USS Duluth an LPD6 and helped with the evacuation of Saigon. Member of American Legion Post #3, East Lincoln Masonic Lodge 210, and a past Master of Lodge 210, Scottish Rite Valley of Lincoln, Royal Arch Chapter 64, OES Temple Chapter 71, Sesostris Shrine. One of his greatest joys in life was working as a Road Runner with the Shrine taking many children to the Minneapolis and St. Louis Hospitals.
Family members include, brothers, Roy (Irene) Dietrick, Dale (Ronda) Dietrick, Monte Dietrick; 4 nieces; great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary Jo Dietrick.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Thursday (7-23-2020) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m., Wednesday (7-22-2020) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, respectfully following social distancing and use of facial coverings. Burial 1:30 p.m., Thursday (7-23-2020) in Morrowville, KS. Memorial contributions may be directed towards First Christian Church, 430 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68508, Sesostris Shrine, 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca, NE 68430, or East Lincoln Lodge #210, 2700 'S' St. Lincoln, NE 68503. Due to COVID 19 restrictions as well as social distancing guidelines, the family would like to invite you to join them virtually with live streaming as an optional way to attend the service. Condolences and live streaming online at Roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.