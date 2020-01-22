Scott Francis Podraza
View Comments

Scott Francis Podraza

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Francis Podraza

January 6, 1968 - January 19, 2020

Scott Francis Podraza, 52 of Sprague, passed away January 19, 2020. Scott was born on January 6, 1968, in Lincoln to Francis and Shirley (Vinson) Podraza. Scott grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Southeast High School in 1986. He was an accomplished athlete who competed in baseball and football, he had the honor of playing in the Shrine Bowl. Scott continued his athletic career at Doane College where he also played football and baseball.

Scott was united in marriage to Danae Sweeter on August 12, 2000 and on June 10, 2002 they welcomed their pride and joy CeCe into their family. Scott loved to hunt and fish but loved his daughter most of all and he enjoyed following her on her adventures and encouraging her at every chance. He was a prankster and loved a good joke or prank. Even though he was very frugal, he didn't mind spending a few dollars if it led to a good laugh.

Scott is survived by his daughter CeCe Podraza, sisters Terri Jo Podraza and Kim Podraza and his special friend Michelle Foxhoven-Chrastil. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Shirley Podraza.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Friday, with the family present from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Scott Podraza, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 24
Family Present
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Scott's Family Present begins.
Jan 24
Rosary
Friday, January 24, 2020
7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Scott's Rosary begins.
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Scott's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News