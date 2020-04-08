× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 15, 1964 - April 4, 2020

Scott D. Bailey, 55, of Lincoln, passed away April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on November 15, 1964 the son of Wendell and Donna (Perkins) Bailey. Scott grew up and was educated in Eagle Grove, Iowa, graduating from Eagle Grove High School in 1983. He attended Iowa State University graduating in December 1987 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. On August 3, 1991 he was united in marriage to Shana Brawe in Nebraska City, Nebraska. To this union Tyler and Kelsey were born.

Scott started his business career as a marketing representative for Little Caesar's Pizza in California, then returning to the midwest to work in the same capacity for Moose Brothers Pizza. He then worked as fashions manager for K-Mart in Omaha, Atlantic, IA and Lincoln. In recent years he became a claims representative with Progressive Insurance and then Farm Bureau Insurance.

His children, Tyler and Kelsey, were the most important figures in his life, He looked forward to doing things and going places with them and actively followed their sports and school activities. He was a great father.

Scott is survived by his parents Wendell and Donna; children Tyler and Kelsey, all of Lincoln; brother Timothy Bailey, Elkhorn; niece Lauryn Bailey, Lincoln and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association. Hugs from Home Project or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

