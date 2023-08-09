Scott Charles Johnston

April 14, 1986 - August 7, 2023

Scott Charles Johnston, 37, of Lincoln, died Monday, August 7 2023. Born April 14, 1986 in Omaha, Nebraska to Chuck and Kathy Johnston, he married Ashley (Metzler) Johnston on July 7, 2012. A University of Nebraska graduate, Scott worked in intercollegiate athletics (football) at Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas A/M. He and Ashley moved back to Nebraska in 2017, where he worked for HUDL and DePuy Synthes. He was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in September of 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley; daughter, Macy Scott Johnston; son, Jett Bradley Johnston; parents Chuck and Kathy Johnston; brother Dan (Kylee) Johnston; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 10-4pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln and 5:45-7pm at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ (3500 Sheridan Boulevard, Lincoln, Nebraska) with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, with a Private Family Burial immediately following. Memorials in lieu of flowers to honor Scott's life are suggested to Saint Michael Catholic School or to the family.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.