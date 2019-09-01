August 21, 2019
Scott C. Cleal, age 62 and former resident of Lincoln, courageously lost his battle with cancer on August 21, 2019. While living and practicing law the last three decades in Naperville, Ill., he often visited and vacationed in Lincoln with his family. Scott was a graduate of UNL and The University of Nebraska Law School.
He is survived by his wife Sonja, brothers Jon (Angela) Cleal and Charles (Darlene) Cleal, and sisters Marrianne (Darrel) Mook and Janet (Larry) Bock. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold L. and Shirley C. Cleal.
