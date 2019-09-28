July 11, 1988 - September 24, 2019
Scott Bennett Gilbreth, 31, of Lincoln passed away on September 24, 2019. He was born July 11, 1988 under a quarter moon on a record-setting hot summer night to Brad and Joan Gilbreth and into the loving arms of a large family of Gilbreths and Getterts. He lived his life in Lincoln Nebraska but traveled every chance he could. He was passionate about education, photography, family and friends. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2015. At the time of his death he was within weeks of earning a master's degree in Managing Information Systems at Bellevue University.
Family members include his parents, Brad and Joan (Gettert) Gilbreth; his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Stefanie (Evans) Gilbreth; step-grandmother Ann Gilbreth; aunts and uncles: Bruce and Jeanette Gilbreth, Brenda Gilbreth, Britt Gilbreth, Ron and Linda (Gettert) Kallhoff, Graydon and Sandra (Gettert) Bates, Arlene (Schroeter) Gettert, Larry and Jill Gettert, Dave and Karen (Gettert) Shoemaker, August and Barbara (Gettert) Waterman; many cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruce and Betty Jo (McCool) Gilbreth, Floyd and Christine (Vogel) Gettert, and his uncle Duane Gettert.
Services will be held on 11 am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Roper and Sons, South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln NE. Family will receive visitors at the chapel from 10-11; internment at Eagle Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Memorials to Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska, Capitol Humane Society, or Nebraska Wesleyan University's Fund for First Generation Students. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
