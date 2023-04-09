Scott Alan Underwood

July 26, 1976 - April 5, 2023

Scott Alan Underwood, 46, of Lincoln entered into the rest of Christ on April 5, 2023. Born July 26, 1976, in Wayne, NE to Archie and Barbara (Cook) Underwood. Scott was a member of Christ Lincoln Church.

Family members include his children Ethan and Safiya Underwood and Infinity O'Connell; mother and stepfather Barbara and Kent Sprague, Lincoln; brother Craig (Lynette) Underwood, Lincoln; 2 half siblings; 4 step siblings; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Archie, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Funeral Service: 11:30 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Memorials in lieu of flowers to CenterPointe-Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com