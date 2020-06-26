× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 17, 1953 - June 23, 2020

Scott Alan Bruce passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Lincoln, at the age of 66. He is remembered in particular for his contagious smile and caring disposition along with being an avid Cornhusker fan and having a strong Christian faith. Scott was born on Dec. 17, 1953, in Omaha. He was raised in St. Paul, along with his two brothers, Rod and Doug, and sister, Pam.

Fond family memories and an appreciation for sports and television became staples of his childhood and were his hobbies later in life. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1973. Later he moved to Grand Island where he spent most of his adult life enjoying several roles in service to others, rarely missing a day unless it was to travel on his yearly vacation he always looked forward to.

For 20 plus years he took part in the custodial care of the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island and was given the Goodwill Achievement Award in 1991. Following his time there he became a bagger at Skagway grocery store, where in all kinds of weather would help customers load their groceries into their vehicles. His most loved role though was being an Uncle to seven nieces and nephews for 44 years.