December 17, 1953 - June 23, 2020
Scott Alan Bruce passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Lincoln, at the age of 66. He is remembered in particular for his contagious smile and caring disposition along with being an avid Cornhusker fan and having a strong Christian faith. Scott was born on Dec. 17, 1953, in Omaha. He was raised in St. Paul, along with his two brothers, Rod and Doug, and sister, Pam.
Fond family memories and an appreciation for sports and television became staples of his childhood and were his hobbies later in life. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1973. Later he moved to Grand Island where he spent most of his adult life enjoying several roles in service to others, rarely missing a day unless it was to travel on his yearly vacation he always looked forward to.
For 20 plus years he took part in the custodial care of the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island and was given the Goodwill Achievement Award in 1991. Following his time there he became a bagger at Skagway grocery store, where in all kinds of weather would help customers load their groceries into their vehicles. His most loved role though was being an Uncle to seven nieces and nephews for 44 years.
Scott is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Rod and Wanda Bruce of Lincoln and Doug and Donna Bruce of Hastings; and sister, Pam Wolf of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Michael, David, Matt, Amanda, Andrew, Becca, their spouses and children.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Bruce; nephew, Dr. Nathan Bruce; and brother-in-law, Steve Wolf.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with Scott's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
