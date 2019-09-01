June 30, 1960 - August 30, 2019
Scott A. Schlatter, 59, of Lincoln passed away August 30, 2019. Born June 30, 1960 in Sumner, Iowa to Harold D. and Lois K. (Kaune) Schlatter. Retired Hy-Vee store director. Scott previously served as a board member for JDRF, Nebraska Lottery Retailers, Lincoln Food Bank, Boy Scouts Cornhusker Council, and Nebraska Liquor Commission. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Family members include his wife Deb; children Stephanie and Jacob; mother Lois, Grinnell, Iowa; brothers Mark (Shelley), Cedar Falls, Iowa, Bruce (Julie), Overland Park, Kan., Brian, Duncanville, Ala., Blair (Anna), Waco, Texas; sister Sheryl (Bryce) Harmon, Mason City, Iowa; 23 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1 pm Sept. 3 at Good Shepherd, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, Lincoln. Burial will be held at 10 am Sept. 5 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Oelwein, Iowa. Memorials to JDRF and Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
