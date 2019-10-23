October 16, 2019
Scott A. Burr, 62, of Lincoln, NE passed away October 16, 2019. Scott was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from Lincoln High School. He earned an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering from SCC and was an accomplished musician. He held a private pilots license. He was an avid reader. He will be missed by his cats, his family and his friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his father Ivan Burr, Brother Dan Burr, Sisters Barbara Burr, Sandy Ringler, best friend Jane Burr, Friend John Vergith, nieces and nephews Alycia, Ben, Clara, Dani, Brittany, Thomas, Abbey, Josh: step children Jackie, Sarah, Ben Joe, Dan, Dori, Pets Seamus and Merlin. Preceded in death by mother Mary Burr, pets Gandolph, Gleepp and Squeeb.
No Services are planned at this time. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com