September 25, 1940 - October 2019
Sarajane Coatney Mann, Stanton, 79, died Oct 2019 in, Kansas City, MO. Sarajane was born in, Lincoln, 25 September, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Coatney & Vivian Stuart, and two husbands, Richard L. Mann, and, John H. Stanton. She leaves behind four children, Kay L. Burnos, (Parkville, MO), Richard L. Mann II, (Salena, Excelsior Springs, MO), Karen S. Stadler, (Rick, Topeka, KS), and, David J. Mann, (Troy, IL).
Memorial Service 6:30pm Sat October 12, 2019 White Chapel Funeral Home Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends 30 minutes before the service. Her remains are to be buried with her husband, John H. Stanton, in Gladstone, MO.