Sarah Jane "Janie" (Casson) Koch

October 30, 1926 - December 12, 2020

Jane Koch was born to John and Margaret Casson of rural McClelland, Iowa, on Oct. 30, 1926, and passed away peacefully in Lincoln on Dec. 12, 2020. For the last two years, Jane was writing (well typing) her memories: Of growing up in a family of 13 kids on a farm east of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Of traveling the country while working for American Bus Lines, then working for Western Union. Of spending her lunch hour taking skating lessons at the roller skating rink at 19th and O streets and meeting her future husband there. Of the joy and tribulations of raising five kids. And so many more memories.

Jane graduated from Underwood (Iowa) High School and moved to Lincoln in the late 1940s. She married Harry Koch on June 7, 1953, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. They were married 64 years until he passed away in 2017. Jane was a 70-year member of the church, attending faithfully for years. From 1967 to 1985, Jane helped Harry run Harry's Wonder Bar in downtown Lincoln, working a couple of mornings a week. She made many lifelong friends there. Jane and Harry sold the bar in 1985. They were also partners with friends Mason and Freida Bowes in Gateway Liquor, which at the time was the first drive-thru liquor store in the state.