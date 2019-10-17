June 27, 1933 - October 15, 2019
Sarah Jane Blum, age 86, widow of Darrell I. Blum, of York, died October 15, 2019 in Lincoln. She is survived by her sons Doug (Kimberly) Blum of Lincoln, and Greg Blum of Seward; her five grandchildren; niece and nephew.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco. Visitation: 1 – 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with family greeting 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church, Waco. Please visit metzmortuary.com.