Sarah A. (Benes) Sand

Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 5:00 PM with Rosary 5:00 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church 508 Angus St. Gretna. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Gretna. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Mystery Code Society where Sarah was a board member and volunteer. The Mystery Code Society's mission is to champion gender equity in tech through beginner and intermediate coding education for people of marginalized genders. (https://mysterycodesociety.com/) Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Gretna NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com