Sarah A. (Benes) Sand
May 20, 1988 - March 10, 2020
Omaha - Survived by husband John, puppies Emil, Kali, Yonah, parents Duane and Deb Benes, siblings Tony (Vicki), Jake (Angie), Krystal, Lucas, Annie, grandmother Dorothy Benes, father and mother in law Steve and Gina, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 5:00 PM with Rosary 5:00 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church 508 Angus St. Gretna. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Gretna. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Mystery Code Society where Sarah was a board member and volunteer. The Mystery Code Society's mission is to champion gender equity in tech through beginner and intermediate coding education for people of marginalized genders. (https://mysterycodesociety.com/) Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Gretna NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com