Sara E. Whitney

April 29, 1932 - January 5, 2021

Sara E. Whitney, 88 of Lincoln, passed away January 5, 2021. Sara was born on April 29, 1932 in Sharon, South Carolina to Richard Hobson and Nancy (Montgomery) Traylor. Sara devoted her life to her family and her Catholic faith. She was very active at St Patrick's Catholic Church where she was always volunteering for whatever needed to be done. Once her children were raised, she worked in several manufacturing plants in Lincoln.

Sara is survived by her children: Cathy Whitney-Vuchetich, Louis “Jim” (wife Cherri) Whitney, Samuel Whitney, Sharon Whitney, Mary Whitney and wife Rose Bear, Rebecca Whitney, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, Brother Jim Traylor. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis Whitney and two children Jacqueline Whitney and Robert “Danny” Whitney.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 8 from 12 noon to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary will be at 10:00 am on Saturday at St Patrick Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 9, at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to St Patrick Catholic Church. www.bmlfh.com