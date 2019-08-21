June 19, 1957 - August 17, 2019
Sara Ann Meyers, 62, of Lincoln, formerly of Wilber, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born June 19, 1957, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Francis and Sally (Harder) Andrus. The oldest daughter of a career Air Force man, Sara spent her childhood in numerous places including Wisconsin, Japan, and Nebraska. No matter where she was, her compassionate and nurturing personality inspired feelings of comfort and safety in her three siblings and others around her. She graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School in 1976 and went on to join the U.S. Army where she earned a degree in nursing. She married Gary Lynn Meyers on August 8, 1981 at the Lutheran Church is Wilber. Together they relocated to Lincoln where they raised three sons, Scott, Andrew, and Micah.
Following her military service, Sara pursued a career in nursing, working at Crete Manor in Crete and Milder Manor and Lancaster Manor in Lincoln. When health issues prevented her from continuing her nursing career, she became a paraeducator for Lincoln Public Schools working with ELL students at Northeast High School. Her kindness and passion for serving others was reflected in both her professional and family life. She lived for her children and grandchildren, always eager to share her collection of family photographs and scrapbooks. Her interests included photography, gardening, cooking, and all things Christmas. Sara will be remembered as a loving and faithful daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. The light that she brought to the lives of those who knew her is immeasurable and those left behind can only strive to live up to her example.
Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Sally, and brothers, James and John Andrus. She is survived by her father, Francis (Mildred) Andrus; husband, Gary; sons, Scott (April) Meyers of Lincoln, Andrew (Larissa) Meyers of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Micah Meyers of Omaha; sister, Julie (Harvey) Layton of Long Lane, Missouri; grandchildren, Alexis, Bianca, Ava, Kiegon, Leena, Jamesin, and Grace; numerous sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Visitation: 4 – 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sara Meyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.