Sandra Sue "Sandy" Warren, age 69, Lincoln, passed away April 19, 2023. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday April 24, 2023 at Crossroads Church, 4401 North 40th Street (40th & Superior), Lincoln. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday at Eagle Cemetery, Hwy. 34 & South 238th Street, Eagle. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.