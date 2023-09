Sandra S. Schneider

November 4, 1946 - August 26, 2023

Sandra “Sandy” S. Schneider, 76, of Ceresco, NE, passed away on August 26, 2023. Born November 4, 1946, in Lincoln, to Walter and Lois (Scott) Johnson.

Sandy enjoyed many hobbies; teaching ceramics, square dancing, cooking, flowers/gardening, organizing Alumni, but most she loved her family and grandchildren. Member of Ceresco Covenant Church.

Family includes sons, Bryan (Susie) Schneider of Ceresco and Bryce (Paige) Schneider of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters. Preceded in death by parents and husband Dwayne.

Family services to be held at a later date.

Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com