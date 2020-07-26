× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 21, 1956 - May 5, 2020

Sandra Rose (Hosek) Sapp, 63, of Hickman passed away May 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandi was born on June 21, 1956 in Ord, NE to Joseph and Minnie (Sich) Hosek. She was joined in marriage to Mark Sapp on November 3, 1979. The two were married for 40 years and raised two children.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Mark; daughter, Paige (Chris) Beins of Henderson; son, Lucas of Lincoln; grandsons, Cooper, Briggs and Hayes of Henderson; brothers, Richard (Sandy) Hosek of Lincoln and Ron (Diane) Hosek of Carmel, Indiana; brother-in-law, Bruce Sapp of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and so many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Minnie Hosek; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Joyce Sapp; sister-in-law, Deb Sapp.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31st at 1 pm at St. James Catholic Church in Cortland. Services under the direction on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials, to be determined at a later date, may be sent in care of the family.

