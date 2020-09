Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Sandra Marie Hernandez Frantz was born on June 15, 1948 and passed peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her law partner and husband, Darik J. Von Loh, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and sister Penni Hernandez of Louisville, Colorado.